Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) Head-To-Head Survey

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bioventus and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioventus currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.28%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bioventus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bioventus and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -5.29% 12.58% 5.09% CVR Medical N/A N/A -250.15%

Risk and Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 20.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1,999% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and CVR Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $430.90 million 1.63 $19.38 million ($0.33) -27.51 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million ($0.02) -0.50

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bioventus beats CVR Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

