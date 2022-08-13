Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 886 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 35,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.0% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 87,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64. The firm has a market cap of $358.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

