Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Blueknight Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $4.64 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blueknight Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $8,025,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 962,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.