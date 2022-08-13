Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $57.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen raised Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.35 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

