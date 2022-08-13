Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$250.00 at ATB Capital

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$195.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$217.86.

TSE:BYD opened at C$193.00 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$117.48 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$146.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$156.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 185.58.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.5707546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

