Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $32.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Braskem Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Braskem has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter worth $2,268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

