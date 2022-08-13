Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $32.50

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 484,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.