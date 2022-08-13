Brokerages Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Price Target at $88.67

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,668,442. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Management Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 72.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 28.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 659,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after acquiring an additional 144,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

