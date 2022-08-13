Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target at C$59.39

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$50.74 on Wednesday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$41.12 and a 52 week high of C$61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.71.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

