Brokerages Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target at $76.29

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CPE opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

About Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1,276.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.