Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Price Target at $94.79

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.