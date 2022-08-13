Brokerages Set Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) PT at C$11.75

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$573.95 million and a P/E ratio of -26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. Enerflex has a one year low of C$4.99 and a one year high of C$11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.39.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

About Enerflex

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Articles

