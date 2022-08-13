Brokerages Set Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target at $14.17

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on Eneti in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Eneti Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Eneti has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 20.61%. Analysts forecast that Eneti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Eneti’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

