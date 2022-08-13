Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $52.83

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.