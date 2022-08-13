Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Target Price at GBX 650.40

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 650.40 ($7.86).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($6.95) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

HSBC Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 550.50 ($6.65) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 529.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 521.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.04 billion and a PE ratio of 983.04.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at HSBC

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($90,804.74).

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

