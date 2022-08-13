Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) PT at $21.22

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 187,117 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

