Brokerages Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Target Price at $1,145.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,145.00.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NGG opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. National Grid has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Grid by 275.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 298.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 433,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

