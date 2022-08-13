Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Target Price at $90.83

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 11.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

