Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Target Price at $105.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,715,000 after purchasing an additional 836,292 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 99.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 32.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,564.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RHP stock opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

