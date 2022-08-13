Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) PT at $1,455.00

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,455.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($14.98) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

SEGRO Stock Performance

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

