Brokerages Set The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Price Target at $278.50

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

The Swatch Group Dividend Announcement

About The Swatch Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

