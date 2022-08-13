Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Target Price at $49.26

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.26.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,702,516 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 540,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 7,987,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $163,416,000 after purchasing an additional 823,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.