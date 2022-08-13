Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $97.14

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $37,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91. Welltower has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

