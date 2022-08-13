Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price at $60.83

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.83.
ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $1,203,552. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
