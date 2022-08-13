Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price at $60.83

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $1,203,552. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zillow Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

