Brokers Offer Predictions for Barings BDC, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Barings BDC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Barings BDC’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBDC. Raymond James cut Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

BBDC stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Barings BDC by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Barings BDC by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 122,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

