Brokers Offer Predictions for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $13.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LPX. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.