Brokers Offer Predictions for Primerica, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

NYSE PRI opened at $136.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.52.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,286,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Primerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,808,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

