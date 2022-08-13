Brokers Offer Predictions for uniQure’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for uniQure in a report released on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

uniQure Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Shares of QURE stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $952.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. uniQure has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,263 shares of company stock valued at $947,359. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

