Brokers Set Expectations for Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cannae in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Cannae’s current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. Cannae has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cannae by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cannae by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $243,089.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,666,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,590,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,959,929 shares of company stock valued at $109,675,055 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

