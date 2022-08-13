Brokers Set Expectations for Endeavour Mining plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDV. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$27.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$23.70 and a 1-year high of C$35.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.25 million.

Insider Activity at Endeavour Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,851,197.40.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

See Also

