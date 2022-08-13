Brokers Set Expectations for Fluor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fluor in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Fluor Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

FLR opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -81.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.