Brokers Set Expectations for MariMed Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MariMed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MariMed’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for MariMed’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. MariMed had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

MariMed Stock Performance

MariMed Company Profile

MRMD stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. MariMed has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

