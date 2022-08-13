Brokers Set Expectations for The First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “NA” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBMS. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

FBMS opened at $30.53 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

