BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQR opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.41. BSQUARE has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

BSQUARE ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

