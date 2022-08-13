Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Raised to C$20.50

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.25 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.08.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

HOM.U stock opened at C$16.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$632.51 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,740.84. In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,971.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,470,032.16. Also, Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,580.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,740.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,600 shares of company stock worth $157,984.

(Get Rating)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.