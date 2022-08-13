Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 368.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.