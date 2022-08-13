Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM) Trading 1.3% Higher

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSM – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.28. 6,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 152,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 51,560.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the second quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.