CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Shares of CAE opened at $21.58 on Thursday. CAE has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

