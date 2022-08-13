CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.
CAE Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of CAE opened at $21.58 on Thursday. CAE has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.