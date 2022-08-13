CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.65.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at C$27.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 61.24. CAE has a one year low of C$25.53 and a one year high of C$42.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.95.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$948.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.