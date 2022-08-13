CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bankshares cut their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.65.
CAE Price Performance
CAE stock opened at C$27.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 61.24. CAE has a one year low of C$25.53 and a one year high of C$42.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.95.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
