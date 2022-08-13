Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Up 175.1% in July

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, an increase of 175.1% from the July 15th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

CHY stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,104,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 765,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,204 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 674,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60,599 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 77,594 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

