Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Cameco worth $51,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Cameco by 21.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cameco by 18.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 425,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,273 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 24.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cameco by 167.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 928,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 580,719 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 212.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

