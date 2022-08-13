Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Price Target to $1.00

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conformis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Conformis by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conformis by 2,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 416,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.