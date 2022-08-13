Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.81. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.7 %

CM opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.