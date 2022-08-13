Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) received a €63.00 ($64.29) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Cancom Stock Up 0.8 %

Cancom stock opened at €35.34 ($36.06) on Thursday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($29.51) and a fifty-two week high of €64.82 ($66.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

