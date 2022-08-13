Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CAJ stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.42. Canon has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Canon in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canon by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

