Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.35) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.54). The consensus estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.27) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($7.26) EPS.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

RETA stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $765.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

