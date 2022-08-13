Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $69.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $69.55.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

