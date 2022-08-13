Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

