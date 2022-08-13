Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.27) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLDX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

