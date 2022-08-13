Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.27) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share.
Several other research firms have also commented on CLDX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.
Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.