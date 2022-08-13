Chardan Capital Lowers Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target to $30.00

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 434.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNYA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNYA stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.